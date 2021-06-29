Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) to report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Ruth’s Hospitality Group posted earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.72 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RUTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,215.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 639.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.02 million, a P/E ratio of -52.16 and a beta of 2.43.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

