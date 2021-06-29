Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 14.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ryder System by 4.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 6.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $3,563,356.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,974,558.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Parker sold 12,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,034,605.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,970,843.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,054,635. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.70.

R stock opened at $73.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $89.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.87 and a beta of 2.01.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is -829.63%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

