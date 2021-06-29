SAFE2 (SAFE2) One Day Volume Hits $2,498.00

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Over the last seven days, SAFE2 has traded 42.4% lower against the US dollar. SAFE2 has a market cap of $12.45 million and approximately $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE2 coin can currently be purchased for about $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00046626 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00151632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.71 or 0.00169216 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,495.36 or 1.00075321 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002905 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SAFE2 Coin Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. The official website for SAFE2 is yieldfarming.insure . SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

SAFE2 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

