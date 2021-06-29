Sagicor Financial (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sagicor Financial (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank restated a buy rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Sagicor Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGCFF opened at $5.29 on Friday. Sagicor Financial has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80.

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in the Caribbean and the United States. It operates through Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, Sagicor Life USA, and Head Office and Other segments. The company offers life and health insurance, property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products, as well as annuities and pension administration services.

