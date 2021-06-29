Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Short Interest Up 440.0% in June

Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 440.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TORVF stock opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.12. Saint Jean Carbon has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.19.

Saint Jean Carbon Company Profile

Saint Jean Carbon Inc, a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates in two segments, Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development. The company holds 100% interest in the Mount Copeland property; and 25% undivided interest the Red Bird property for the exploration of molybdenum deposits in British Columbia.

