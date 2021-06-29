salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $4,852,600.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.63, for a total transaction of $4,852,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.18, for a total transaction of $4,843,600.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.09, for a total transaction of $4,861,800.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.65, for a total transaction of $4,893,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.51, for a total transaction of $4,870,200.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $15,839,608.84.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $244.57 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $180.00 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $226.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.17, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.2% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.1% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Nord/LB cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.65.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.