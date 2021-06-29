Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

Shares of SFRGY opened at $11.52 on Monday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.59.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.