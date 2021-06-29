Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Bought by London & Capital Asset Management Ltd

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,874 shares during the quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $5,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 926.2% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ:SNY traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.68. 27,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,825. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.61. The stock has a market cap of $132.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

