SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Stock Position Decreased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 72.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,393 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,258 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in SAP were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 5.4% in the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,312,000. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in SAP by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of SAP by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 133,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,384,000 after buying an additional 30,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.64% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SAP opened at $141.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $173.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.07. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.30.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $2.189 per share. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.77%.
SAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.27.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.
