SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Stock Position Decreased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 72.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,393 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,258 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in SAP were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 5.4% in the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,312,000. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in SAP by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of SAP by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 133,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,384,000 after buying an additional 30,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP opened at $141.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $173.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.07. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. SAP had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $2.189 per share. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.77%.

SAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.27.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

