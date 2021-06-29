Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Lessened by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,982 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.9% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. First Mercantile Trust Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $16,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,508 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,842 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,199,000 after acquiring an additional 193,961 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,891,000 after acquiring an additional 989,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,182,000 after acquiring an additional 542,871 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.43. 113,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,996. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.15. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $78.41.

