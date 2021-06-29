Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.150-$6.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.15 billion-$7.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.24 billion.

NYSE SAIC opened at $89.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Science Applications International has a one year low of $68.76 and a one year high of $103.95.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Science Applications International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.44.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,467.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.