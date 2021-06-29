Scotiabank Raises Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Price Target to $15.00

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SKT. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $12.50 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.64.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $18.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.75.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 10.63%. On average, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,048,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,866,000 after buying an additional 36,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

