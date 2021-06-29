SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

SEAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.67.

SEAS opened at $49.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 2.48. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $58.26.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 66.80% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,878,645.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $502,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,689 shares of company stock valued at $6,818,941 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,326,000 after purchasing an additional 707,174 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

