Sei Investments Co. Buys New Stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.10% of Getty Realty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 14,922.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.80. Getty Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $36.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.10 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 49.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.78%.

About Getty Realty

Featured Article: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.