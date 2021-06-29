Sei Investments Co. Has $1.06 Million Position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.14% of ScanSource worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

SCSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ScanSource in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. ScanSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $34.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.83. The firm has a market cap of $707.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.59.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.18. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $729.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

