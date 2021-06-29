Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.17% of Arco Platform worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Arco Platform by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Arco Platform by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Arco Platform by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arco Platform by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 20,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arco Platform by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 41,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARCE shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arco Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Arco Platform from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arco Platform presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Shares of ARCE stock opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.37. Arco Platform Limited has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $50.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.68 and a beta of 0.88.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Arco Platform had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $54.97 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

