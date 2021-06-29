Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $17,324,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 283.3% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on GBT shares. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.42.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $33.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 9.47 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.71. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.52 and a twelve month high of $76.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. The business had revenue of $39.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.6 EPS for the current year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.