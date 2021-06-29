Sei Investments Co. Sells 19,002 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,002 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills in the first quarter worth about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills in the first quarter worth about $36,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Black Hills by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Black Hills in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $67.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $71.34.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.87 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 60.59%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

