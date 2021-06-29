Sei Investments Co. Sells 245 Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 307.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 58,445 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 14.3% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 101.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 11,291.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 166,669 shares during the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNP opened at $52.59 on Tuesday. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.18 and a fifty-two week high of $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.89.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $83.27 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $1.9844 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNP shares. HSBC upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.71 to $61.98 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. China Petroleum & Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.49.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

