Sei Investments Co. Trims Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,427 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 34,663 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in América Móvil during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in América Móvil by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in América Móvil during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Get América Móvil alerts:

AMX stock opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.70.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.30). América Móvil had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 7.67%. Research analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

About América Móvil

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.