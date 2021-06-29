Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Position Increased by Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the quarter. Sempra Energy accounts for 2.6% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $8,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

SRE traded down $4.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.83. 52,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,181. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.33 and a one year high of $144.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.43.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.