Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.75-8.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.11. Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.750-$8.350 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.43.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $137.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.47. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $112.33 and a 52 week high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

