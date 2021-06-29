Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.750-$8.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $137.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.47. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $112.33 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The company has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $150.43.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

