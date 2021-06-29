SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Gap Up to $22.88

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.88, but opened at $23.99. SEMrush shares last traded at $22.62, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.08.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.99.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,578,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,764,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,526,000. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEMrush Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEMR)

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

