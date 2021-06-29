Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Downgraded by Oppenheimer to “Market Perform”

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SNSE. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of SNSE stock opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Peyer acquired 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $26,291.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,700 shares of company stock worth $105,408.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNSE. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $10,063,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $5,449,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $4,834,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,104,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,262,000. 10.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

