Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.78.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $170.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.83. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.47 and a 1-year high of $171.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 2,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $374,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,727 shares of company stock valued at $7,749,003. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

