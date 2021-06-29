Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $760,000 Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,962. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $196.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.12. The company has a market cap of $83.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $200.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.81.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.