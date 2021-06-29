Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 85.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 124,348 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 56,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARCC opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.38. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 95.89% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 91.95%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

