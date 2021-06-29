Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 825 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 77,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 10,693 shares in the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 129,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after buying an additional 23,041 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $1,014,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $61.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $61.36 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

