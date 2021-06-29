Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.50.

In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total value of $1,242,046.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,048.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.08, for a total value of $509,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,490 shares of company stock worth $5,498,021. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROK opened at $283.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $205.34 and a one year high of $289.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.34.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

