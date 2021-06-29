Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SGBAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get SES alerts:

Shares of SES stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. SES has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $10.32. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 1.28.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. SES had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $525.57 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SES will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

SES Company Profile

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers content management comprising content storage, content processing, video on demand (VoD) content delivery, metadata management, content localization, and clipping and editing services; channel playout; content monetization services, including subscription and pay-per-view models, targeted ad replacement, and content packaging for VoD and linear TV consumption; and content distribution, such as direct to home, digital terrestrial television and direct to cable, fiber and IP delivery, occasional use, online streaming, and content delivery network services.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.