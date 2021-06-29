Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sesen Bio Inc. is a late-stage company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. The company’s product portfolio includes Vicinium(TM) which is in its clinical trial, treats high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Sesen Bio Inc., formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SESN opened at $4.51 on Friday. Sesen Bio has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $4.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $4.31 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Sesen Bio will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sesen Bio in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Sesen Bio in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Sesen Bio in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sesen Bio by 2,488.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 12,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

