Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Short Interest Down 73.7% in June

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 73.7% from the May 31st total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 148.0 days.

SVTRF remained flat at $$34.20 on Tuesday. Severn Trent has a 12-month low of $30.26 and a 12-month high of $34.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.18.

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

