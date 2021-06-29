SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 43,332 Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 45,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 33,964 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,788,000 after purchasing an additional 79,125 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,475,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,102,000 after purchasing an additional 147,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,736,000. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $72,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $206,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $366,533. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.58.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $64.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.66. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 137.93%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

