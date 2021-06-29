SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) by 1,644.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,386 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.44% of Watford worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTRE. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Watford by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Watford by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC now owns 29,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Watford by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Watford by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Watford by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Watford from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of WTRE stock opened at $34.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.87. The company has a market cap of $694.75 million, a PE ratio of 1.88 and a beta of -0.25. Watford Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $36.79.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $207.26 million for the quarter. Watford had a net margin of 37.12% and a return on equity of 41.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Watford Holdings Ltd. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, excess and umbrella liability, and excess auto liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial auto, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

