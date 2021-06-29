SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 17.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,675 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

STNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Grupo Santander raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.17.

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $67.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 128.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.35. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $36.67 and a 12 month high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $867.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.00 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.