SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.21 Million Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,103 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

RGLD opened at $113.00 on Tuesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.32 and a twelve month high of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 7.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $142.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.74 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.