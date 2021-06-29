SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 66.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,008 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENPH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $162,087,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,382,000 after acquiring an additional 756,853 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 459.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,073,000 after acquiring an additional 688,460 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 555.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 357,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,802,000 after acquiring an additional 303,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 209.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 363,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,969,000 after acquiring an additional 246,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial lowered Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.50.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $188.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.92. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $229.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $9,706,906.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,877,487.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $856,763.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,517 shares of company stock valued at $26,011,347. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

