SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 73.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 314,125 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 11,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Russia ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF stock opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.84. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $29.68.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.