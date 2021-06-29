SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 64.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,120 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,135.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $147.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.16. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $105.39 and a 1-year high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

