Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Short Interest Update

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a growth of 1,312.1% from the May 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 318,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SMNNY opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.76. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.31. Shimano has a 12-month low of $18.95 and a 12-month high of $25.88.

About Shimano

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

