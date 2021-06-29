Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Short Interest Update

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a growth of 1,312.1% from the May 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 318,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of SMNNY opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.76. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.31. Shimano has a 12-month low of $18.95 and a 12-month high of $25.88.
About Shimano
