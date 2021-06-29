Shinsei Bank, Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) Short Interest Down 72.2% in June

Shinsei Bank, Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 72.2% from the May 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Shinsei Bank stock remained flat at $$2.72 on Tuesday. Shinsei Bank has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $3.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SKLKY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Shinsei Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Shinsei Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Shinsei Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Shinsei Bank, Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to individual customers, businesses, public corporations, and financial institutions in Japan. It offers Yen/foreign currency deposits, and structured deposits; home mortgages; and housing and unsecured loans, real estate related nonrecourse finance and corporate finance, ship finance, healthcare, and project finance, specialty finance, M&A-related, and renewable energy finance.

