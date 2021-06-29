Shopping (SPI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $457,561.00

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 28th. Shopping has a total market cap of $27.73 million and $457,561.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Shopping has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for about $29.70 or 0.00086084 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00046636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00138921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00163990 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,379.15 or 0.99647782 BTC.

About Shopping

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 933,606 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

