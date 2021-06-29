Short Interest in Adynxx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADYX) Expands By 871.4%

Adynxx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADYX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 871.4% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of ADYX stock opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18. Adynxx has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $2.40.

Get Adynxx alerts:

About Adynxx

Adynxx, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and marketing of transcription factor decoy technologies for the treatment of pain and inflammatory diseases. It is involved in the development of AYX platform of transcription factor decoys, including brivoligide, which is in Phase II clinical development for the reduction of postoperative pain; and AYX2, a pre-clinical candidate intended for the treatment of focal chronic pain.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Adynxx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adynxx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.