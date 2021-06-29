Short Interest in Adynxx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADYX) Expands By 871.4%

Adynxx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADYX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 871.4% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of ADYX stock opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18. Adynxx has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $2.40.
About Adynxx
