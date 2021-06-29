Short Interest in American Caresource Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNOW) Increases By 369.1%

American Caresource Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNOW) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, an increase of 369.1% from the May 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GNOW opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. American Caresource has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01.
American Caresource Company Profile
Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for American Caresource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Caresource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.