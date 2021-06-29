Short Interest in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Drops By 65.4%

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 65.4% from the May 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,175,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,631,000 after acquiring an additional 573,538 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,297,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 287.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 76,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,053,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,116,000 after acquiring an additional 69,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 311,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after acquiring an additional 53,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

BBU stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.77. 16,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,801. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.74. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12 month low of $25.68 and a 12 month high of $49.11.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 5.41%. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. iA Financial assumed coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Business Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

