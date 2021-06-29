Short Interest in CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH) Increases By 513.4%

CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, an increase of 513.4% from the May 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 445,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS CGNH opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12. CardioGenics has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.29.

Get CardioGenics alerts:

About CardioGenics

CardioGenics Holdings Inc engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic test products for the in vitro diagnostics testing market in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include QL Care Analyzer, a portable, stand-alone, and automated point-of-care (POC) immunoassay analyzer that uses a proprietary self-metering cartridge to perform immunoassay tests at the POC; a series of immunoassay tests to identify cardiac markers in the blood at the time of a heart attack; and paramagnetic beads that are used as solid surfaces in heterogeneous immunoassay tests by clinical and research laboratories.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for CardioGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CardioGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.