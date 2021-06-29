Short Interest in CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH) Increases By 513.4%

CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, an increase of 513.4% from the May 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 445,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS CGNH opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12. CardioGenics has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.29.
About CardioGenics
