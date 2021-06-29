Short Interest in Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Grows By 308.3%

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,000 shares, a growth of 308.3% from the May 31st total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 55.6 days.

CPWHF opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. Ceres Power has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $22.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.25.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a perforated sheet of steel with special screen-printed ceramic layers that converts fuel directly into electrical power.

