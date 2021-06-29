Short Interest in Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) Decreases By 96.1%

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 96.1% from the May 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DATI stock opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. Digital Asset Monetary Network has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.24.

About Digital Asset Monetary Network

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc operates as a public accelerator-incubator. The company funds disruptive and sustainable innovations, solves problems through digital platforms and other electronic applications. The company aligns with other private accelerators and incubators, to form unique partnerships.

