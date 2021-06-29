Short Interest in Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Decreases By 80.0%

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Ebara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EBCOY remained flat at $$25.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. 76 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,180. Ebara has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $25.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.28.

Ebara Corporation manufactures and sells industrial machinery. It operates through Fluid Machinery & Systems Business, Environmental Plants Business, and Precision Machinery Business segments. The company offers large, high pressure, API, cryogenic, and standard pumps, as well as blowers and fans to water and energy facilities; centrifugal and axial compressors, steam turbines, and gas expanders to oil refining and petrochemical plants; and centrifugal chillers, absorption chillers/heaters, square-type cooling towers, and screw modular chillers.

